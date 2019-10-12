Powerful bomb blast rocks Manipur border town Moreh

A powerful bomb blast late on Friday rocked Moreh, Manipur’s border town. Angry residents of the centre for legalised border trade between India and Myanmar imposed an indefinite general strike from midnight. A few people pelted stones at the Inspection Bungalow of 43 Assam Rifles. The agitating people burned old tyres and wood in the main roads as a mark of protest.

L. Waiphei, station house officer of Moreh police station, said that the blast took place at 8 pm. Though a case was registered, so far no arrest has been made. Two bombs earlier exploded on October 5 and 7 inside the Moreh town.

Leaders of civil society organisations like Meitei Committee Moreh, Hill Tribes Council, women vigilantes and others came out on to the streets shortly after the blast. Sanahanbi , a woman vendor, said that this was the third bomb blast since October 5. However, there was no casualty. As nobody has been accounted for, police are not in the know of the motive behind the serial bomb blasts.

Several tourists and traders who were planning to leave Moreh for Imphal and other destinations were stranded. Besides, traders and tourists could not enter Moreh areas in Tengnoupal district immediately after the imposition of the general strike.

Assam Rifles has sealed the international border and entry is restricted to the international gates I and II, where people wishing to visit Myanmar have to produce proper documents.

Police and security forces have beefed up security along the border villages.