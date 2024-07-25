In a significant judgment delivered in a 8:1 ratio by a nine-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud on July 25, the Supreme Court held that the power of State Legislatures to tax land, which includes those comprising mines and quarries, is not limited by the Parliament’s Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act of 1957.

ADVERTISEMENT

The judgment frees States from the restrictions of the Centre and is in tune with the federalist principles of governance.

The majority judgment pronounced by CJI Chandrachud said that State Legislatures derive their power to tax mines and quarries under Article 246 read with Entry 49 (tax on lands and buildings) in the State List of the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mineral-bearing lands fall within the description of ‘lands’ in Entry 49,” CJI Chandrachud held.

Also Read: FEMMI urges NITI Aayog to recommend ‘One Nation-One Mineral-One Tax’ policy

The majority judgment held that the Parliament, through the MMDR Act, cannot limit the power of the State to legislate on the taxation of mines and quarries within their jurisdiction.

The Centre, during the arguments, had argued that Entry 50 in the State List had allowed the Parliament to impose “any limitations” on taxes on mineral rights through laws relating to mineral development, in this case, the MMDR Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Chief Justice responded in the judgment to the argument by noting that Entries 50 and 49 of the State List “deal with distinct subject matters and operate in different fields”.

“Entry 50 of List II does not constitute an exception... The power to tax mineral rights vests in the State Legislatures. The Parliament does not have the legislative competence to tax mineral rights, with Entry 54 of the Union List [Regulation of mines and minerals development declared by parliamentary law to be expedient in the public interest] being only a general entry. Power to tax mineral rights is enumerated in List II. The Parliament cannot use its residuary powers with respect to that subject matter,” CJI Chandrachud held.

‘Royalty is not tax’

The majority verdict further clarified that royalty paid by those who lease mines to the government is not tax.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Royalty is not a tax. Royalty is a contractual consideration paid by the mining lessee to the lessor for enjoyment of mineral rights,” CJI Chandrachud noted.

The majority verdict interpreted that the liability to pay a royalty originated out of the contractual conditions in the mining lease. Even arrears cannot be deemed to be a payment of tax.

The tax payable to the State Government depends on the “yield” of the mineral-bearing land.

The yield of such a land is based on the royalty payable or the quantity of minerals produced from mining it, the court said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.