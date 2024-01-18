Power fencing of J&K jails: panel to look into irregularities

January 18, 2024 11:22 am | Updated 11:22 am IST - SRINAGAR

The J&K government constituted a fact-finding committee to probe alleged irregularities in installation of power fencing systems in J&K’s ten jails on January 17.

A government spokesman said the committee will have the Director General of Police as its convenor. It will “inquire into irregularities committed in supply and installation of power fencing system across 10 Jails.”

“The committee shall examine all aspects of the case, including actions taken by officers and officials of Prisons Department at the time of issuing the Supply Order, and the process followed while allotting the CMC/AMC Contract,” the order reads.

The spokesman said the committee is also tasked to fix responsibility for acts of omission and commission by officers and officials of the prisons’ organisation.

“The committee shall furnish its report to the Government along-with recommendations, within 30 days,” the order said.

