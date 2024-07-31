Power cuts in India to rise by 2027: Report

India’s rising electricity needs will likely be accompanied by increasing evening power cuts by 2027 because of insufficient renewable energy-powered backup, says a research report out of the India Energy and Climate Centre, University of California (Berkley).

This scenario is likely even if all the planned coal plants and thermal power assets were to be fully functional by that year.

India has an installed electric capacity of 446 GW with 211 GW coming in from coal, 195 GW coming in from renewable energy sources and the rest from gas and nuclear energy. However not all of this capacity is available all the time. Therefore, a heatwave that lasts all day and whose impact can linger through the night will elicit high electricity demand even at night from air conditioners.

Unlike in the day, when spikes in demand can be met by solar energy this is not possible at night.

On the May 30, peak power demand touched 250 GW at 3 p.m. in the afternoon and estimates that it hovered around 225 GW at night, this suggest that this cannot be met by India’s most reliable power (or firm power) source, coal, on its own.

The way out, said the researchers associated with the study, would be to have more utility-scale solar plants alongside battery storage, which can store the solar energy made during the day. Moreover solar plants and batteries can be deployed much faster than coal and hydro-power plants assets.

By 2027, 100-120 GW (gigawatt, 1000 MW) of new solar, out of which 50-100 GW located alongside batteries with a capacity of 16-30 GW and able to provide 4-6 hours of supply, can avoid shortages.

India’s electricity demand grew by 7% in 2023, compared to the global average of 2.2%.

Between May 2019 and May 2024, peak electricity demand increased 68 GW, from 182 GW to 250 GW, representing an annual growth rate of 6.5%. The post-COVID period saw a sharper rise, with peak demand shooting up by 46 GW in just two years, from 204 GW in May 2022 to 250 GW in May 2024.

“41 GW of new firm capacity (or fossil fuel) is assumed to be commissioned as planned by 2028. Additionally, we assume a somewhat higher gas availability (~15 GW total). Despite that, we find significant shortages developing by 2026/2027,” said the authors Nikit Abhyankar, Tarannum Sahar, and Amol Phadke in their research paper.

“Even if 100 GW of new RE is added by 2027, the system will still be about 15-20 GW short in the evening, implying utilities will be increasingly unwilling to procure only RE since it doesn’t help them meet their evening peak load. Additionally, new RE will put significant operational stress on the thermal assets,” they added.

As part of its climate commitments, India has said it will add 500 GW of electricity from non-fossil fuel sources. At least 293 GW of this is expected to be from solar power. So far India has installed about 85 GW.