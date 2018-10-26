National

Pot calling the kettle black: BJP

The BJP on Thursday accused Rahul Gandhi of “manufacturing lies”.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, at a press conference here, said the Congress was “shaken” after the ED filed a supplementary chargesheet against P. Chidambaram in the Aircel-Maxis case. He said Mr. Gandhi accusing the PM of manipulating the CBI was akin to “the pot calling the kettle black”.

Rahul Gandhi is hallucinating and mounting a totally slanderous campaign against Prime Minister Modi,” he said.

“First of all, the CBI Director was not removed. He and his number 2 have been sent on leave. The second falsehood is that he [CBI Director] was enquiring about Rafale. There is no enquiry. He [Rahul Gandhi] says papers were removed from his [CBI Director’s] office. This is utterly false. Malicious lies are being spread,” he said.

