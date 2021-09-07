Postpone NEET, says Rahul

New Delhi

07 September 2021 23:03 IST

The Congress on Tuesday argued for the postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for aspiring medical students.

“GOI is blind to students’ distress. Postpone #NEET exam. Let them have a fair chance,” former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi tweeted, a day after the Supreme Court declined to intervene in the examination process.

The National Testing Agency will be conducting the NEET for 2021 in pen and paper mode on September 12 for admissions to MBBS, BDS, BAMS and other allied courses.

