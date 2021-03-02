Postmortem report of Dalit minor girl doesn’t indicate clear evidence of rape: police

The body of the 17-year-old girl was found in a field in Akrabad area on February 28.

The postmortem report of the 17-year-old Dalit girl, whose body was found here on February 28, has not indicated clear evidence of rape and found that she was strangulated to death, a senior official said here.

Five persons have been taken in by the police for questioning in the case, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muniraj G. told reporters on the night of March 1.

The body of the 17-year-old girl was found in a field in Akrabad area here following which villagers clashed with police and pelted them with stones. Inspector Pranendra Kumar was injured in the attack.

The postmortem report has not indicated clear evidence of rape, the SSP said. He said that in view of the inconclusive evidence, the police has decided to conduct further tests on the vaginal swabs.

“The proceedings of the postmortem were videographed. There were multiple injury marks on the body of the victim who died due to strangulation,” the SSP said.

An FIR has been registered under IPC sections 302 (murder), 376 (rape) and the POCSO Act.

On March 1, when the body was handed over to the family for last rites, a large group of protesters gathered at the the house of the victim and blocked traffic on the main Agra road.

The SSP said efforts are on for giving financial compensation to the victim’s family.