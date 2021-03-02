Postmortem report of Dalit minor girl doesn’t indicate clear evidence of rape: police

The postmortem report of the 17-year-old Dalit girl, whose body was found here on February 28, has not indicated clear evidence of rape and found that she was strangulated to death, a senior official said here.
Five persons have been taken in by the police for questioning in the case, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muniraj G. told reporters on the night of March 1.
The body of the 17-year-old girl was found in a field in Akrabad area here following which villagers clashed with police and pelted them with stones. Inspector Pranendra Kumar was injured in the attack.
The postmortem report has not indicated clear evidence of rape, the SSP said. He said that in view of the inconclusive evidence, the police has decided to conduct further tests on the vaginal swabs.
“The proceedings of the postmortem were videographed. There were multiple injury marks on the body of the victim who died due to strangulation,” the SSP said.
An FIR has been registered under IPC sections 302 (murder), 376 (rape) and the POCSO Act.
On March 1, when the body was handed over to the family for last rites, a large group of protesters gathered at the the house of the victim and blocked traffic on the main Agra road.
The SSP said efforts are on for giving financial compensation to the victim’s family.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath