Postal ballots proposal seeks to facilitate overseas electors, says EC

NEW DELHI:

21 December 2020 18:23 IST

Recommendations to Law Ministry include postal ballots and voting by proxy, says EC Secretary

The Election Commission (EC) said last week, in response to the Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury raising concern over the provision of postal ballots to NRIs (Non-Resident Indians), that the EC’s proposal to the Law Ministry was an extension of its efforts to facilitate overseas electors.

In reply to Mr. Yechury’s December 4 letter, EC Secretary N.T. Bhutia wrote back on December 19 saying that special provisions for the registration of overseas electors were extended in 2011 under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, but under the current rules, NRIs can only cast their votes at their respective polling stations in India in person.

The official said the EC had recommended to the Law Ministry options for overseas electors, including postal ballots and voting by proxy, after consultations with stakeholders, including political parties, and on the recommendation of a committee in 2015. In October 2016, the Conduct of Elections rules, 1961 were amended for one-way electronic transmission of ballots under the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS) from the Returning Officer to the elector for service voters.

“The ETPBS system for service voters (armed forces and person employed under the GoI [Government of India], in a post outside India) is now completely streamlined and functioning satisfactorily. After successful implementation of ETPBS for service electors, the facilitation process for Overseas Electors was deliberated in the Commission,” the EC letter stated.

The official added that in line with the recommendations made in 2015, the EC recommended to the Ministry on November 27 the extension of the ETPBS to overseas electors. He noted that Mr. Yechury’s letter said: “The CPI(M) is in favour of extending the voting right to overseas electors/NRls for participating in the election process in the country.”

“The current proposal to extend ETPBS voting option in favour of overseas electors sent to the M/o Law & Justice on 27.11.2020 is an extension of the continuing efforts of the Commission to facilitate voting to the overseas electors, who are unable to exercise their franchise inspite of amendment in Act, in 2011,” the letter said.