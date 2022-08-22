Post resignation, Congress leadership reaches out to Anand Sharma

Rajeev Shukla and K.C. Venugopal attempt address concerns on the direction of party president

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
August 22, 2022 22:34 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Anand Sharma. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

A day after veteran Congress leader Anand Sharma resigned from the chairmanship of the party’s Steering Committee for (poll-bound) Himachal Pradesh, party president Sonia Gandhi on Monday summoned AICC in-charge for the State, Rajeev Shukla, and is said to have directed him to address Mr. Sharma’s concerns.

Sources said that while Mr. Shukla called on Mr. Sharma thereafter, general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal also spoke to him to address the issues he had raised.

On Sunday, Mr. Sharma had gone public to announce his resignation from the Steering Committee, citing “continuing exclusion and insults”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In a letter to Ms. Gandhi, the veteran Congress leader is said to have given details about how he was not consulted or invited to any of the meetings regarding strategy and planning for the Assembly elections.

Mr. Sharma’s resignation letter comes just days after his colleague Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the chairmanship of the Campaign Committee for Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Both Mr. Azad and Mr. Sharma are key members of G-23, the ginger group that had written to Ms. Gandhi two years ago to push for internal reforms, including having elected bodies from the Block level to the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

The latest developments are being viewed as a setback to Congress high command’s peace efforts with the party veterans.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Indian National Congress

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app