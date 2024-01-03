Stick to procedure in counter-terror operations: Amit Shah

January 03, 2024 12:53 am | Updated 01:46 am IST - NEW DELHI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that all due procedures should be adopted while dealing with counter-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir. He underlined the importance of further strengthening the local intelligence network, a statement by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said.

Mr. Shah reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. This was the first meeting after the December 21 terror attack in Poonch-Rajouri area of Jammu when four soldiers were killed by unidentified terrorists in an ambush. The following day, four men from a nearby village who were picked up by the Army for questioning were found dead with multiple injuries. A video of their alleged torture in the Army’s custody went viral on social media.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Chief of Army Staff Manoj Pande, Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka and other senior officials attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Mr. Shah reviewed the area domination plan of security agencies in the Union Territory to eliminate the threat of terrorism. The Minister instructed officials to strengthen the counter-terrorism operations and dwelled on the need for complete elimination of the terror ecosystem. He also advised the security agencies for appropriate deployment in vulnerable areas while reiterating that the government will continue to adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism.

A senior government official said that in the next six months, anti-drone technology will be deployed along the Pakistan border for which three Indian companies have been shortlisted. “The technology and the systems will be indigenous. Even the screws will be made in India,” the official said.