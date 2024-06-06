Post-poll violence: Calcutta HC asks victims and witnesses to submit complaints directly to DGP

The Calcutta High Court on June 6 expressed concern over post-poll violence and issued a directive allowing affected people to submit complaints to the State’s Director General of Police (DGP) via email.

ADVERTISEMENT

A division bench comprising Justices Kausik Chanda and Apurba Sinha Roy directed that any person who is a witness to or is a victim of any post-poll violence could directly lodge a complaint with the West Bengal Director General of Police. The directions came in connection with a petition filed seeking directions to police in the wake of alleged post-poll violence.

The court said that the concerned police station and FIR will be registered immediately if the same reveals cognisable offence. The division bench also added that FIRs will be uploaded immediately on the website of the West Bengal Police and the State Police and the Central Force will, if necessary, work together to protect the life and property of the citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emphasising the State’s responsibility to prevent recurrence of such incidents the Court directed that a report will be filed after 10 days by the DGP, West Bengal personally as to the number of complaints filed and steps taken thereon.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Bharatiya Janata Party supporters have taken shelter in different offices of West Bengal BJP alleging that they were subjected to attacks by the supporters of ruling party.

On Thursday Trinamool Congress supporters intercepted the car of West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar while he was on way to Minakha in North 24 Parganas district. TMC supporters surrounded the vehicle of the BJP president and raised slogans of “Joy Bangla”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have come to meet the affected people in the area. Tonight, I am travelling to Delhi and will speak to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and request him to extend the duration of the presence of central forces in the state,” Mr. Majumdar said.

Post-poll violence was reported across several districts of the State and both the BJP and Communist Party of India (Marxist) supporters have been at the receiving end of the attacks. Violence was reported in North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas districts of the State along with certain districts of north Bengal. A section of Central forces deployed in the State for Lok Sabha election will stay till June 16 to contain post-poll violence.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari urged Governor C.V. Ananda Bose to visit violence affected areas. The Trinamool Congress has won 29 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal restricting the BJP to 12.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.