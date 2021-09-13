Supplements for COVID fatigue pass clinical trials

Patients were required to have a positive COVID-19 test at any time in the past.

13 September 2021 21:03 IST

Study was conducted on 200 patients across three centres

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd. (AETL) has said its systemic enzyme and probiotic supplements — ImmunoSEB and ProbioSEB CSC3 — have passed the randomised controlled clinical trials in terms of efficacy to resolve post-COVID-19 fatigue symptoms.

“With an aim to evaluate the efficacy and safety of the health supplements, ImmunoSEB [systemic enzyme complex] and ProbioSEB CSC3 [probiotic complex] in patients suffering from COVID-19 induced fatigue, a randomised, multi-centric, double blind and placebo-controlled trial was conducted in 200 patients suffering from post COVID-19 fatigue symptoms,” said Dr. Abhijit K. Rathi, Principal Scientist, AETL.

“The randomised clinical trial was conducted on 200 patients who did not have an active SARS-CoV-2 infection, as determined by a negative COVID-19 test, with a complaint of post COVID-19 fatigue,” he stated.

Patients were required to have a positive COVID-19 test at any time in the past and the trial was conducted across three centres in India — Swasthya Hospital, Bhopal; Samvedna Hospital, Varanasi; and Chirayu Medical College & Hospital, Bhopal — by investigators for 14 days.

“According to the clinical research paper published by the Switzerland-based Medicines journal on August 30, 2021, the treatment efficacy was compared using the Chalder Fatigue Scale (CFQ-11) for 14 days. The supplemental treatment resulted in resolution of fatigue in a greater percentage in patients,” he observed.