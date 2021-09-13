Post COVID fatigue: AETL’ supplements pass trials

Study was conducted on 200 patients across three centres

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd (AETL) has said its systemic enzyme and probiotic supplements—ImmunoSEB and ProbioSEB CSC3 have passed the randomised controlled clinical trials in terms of efficacy to resolve post COVID-19 fatigue symptoms.

“With an aim to evaluate the efficacy and safety of the health supplements, ImmunoSEB [systemic enzyme complex] and ProbioSEB CSC3 [probiotic complex] in patients suffering from COVID-19 induced fatigue, a randomised, multi-centric, double blind and placebo-controlled trial was conducted in 200 patients suffering from post COVID-19 fatigue symptoms,” said Dr. Abhijit K. Rathi, Principal Scientist, AETL.

“The randomized clinical trial was conducted on 200 patients who did not have an active SARS-CoV-2 infection, as determined by a negative COVID-19 test, with a complaint of post COVID-19 fatigue,” he stated.

Patients were required to have a positive COVID-19 test at any time in the past and the trial was conducted across three centres in India—Swasthya Hospital, Bhopal; Samvedna Hospital, Varanasi; and Chirayu Medical College & Hospital, Bhopal, by investigators for 14 days.

“According to the clinical research paper published by the Switzerland-based Medicines journal on August 30, 2021, the treatment efficacy was compared using the Chalder Fatigue Scale (CFQ-11) for 14 days. The supplemental treatment resulted in resolution of fatigue in a greater percentage in patients,” he observed.