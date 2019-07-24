Possible to be anti-government and still be pro-India: Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday accused the government of unleashing a “troll army” against the Opposition, adding that it was possible to be “anti-government and still be pro-India.”

She was speaking in the Lok Sabha on The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019, which she termed “anti-federalism, anti-constitutional and anti-people.”

“The Opposition is termed anti-national every time we disagree with the government on issues of national security,” she said.

Responding to her statement, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said the ruling party had “never called anyone anti-national.”

As chaos erupted, BJP’s S.S. Ahluwalia raised a point of order saying that Members of the House cannot make allegations against the government without substantiating it. Meenakshi Lekhi, who was in the Chair, reminded the House of the rule that no member can make a defamatory statement against another without giving notice.

Ms. Moitra clarified that her statement was against propaganda and not a single member.

Speaking on the Bill, Ms. Moitra said that it sought to designate individuals as terrorists without due process. The newly-elected MP also said that the Bill took away the powers of the State, amid heckling from the Treasury Benches.