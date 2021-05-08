Positive COVID-19 test report not mandatory for admission in hospitals, says government

New Delhi

08 May 2021 16:24 IST

No patient will be refused services on any count which includes medications such as oxygen or essential drugs even if the patient belongs to a different city.

Requirement of a positive test for COVID-19 virus is not mandatory for admission to a COVID health facility and no patient will be refused services on any count said the Health Ministry on Saturday announcing the revised national policy for admission of COVID patients to various categories of COVID facilities.

This patient-centric measure aims to ensure prompt, effective and comprehensive treatment of patients suffering from COVID19 said the Ministry.

“The revised guidelines covers medications such as oxygen or essential drugs even if the patient belongs to a different city,” added the release.

The revised guidelines noted that no patient shall be refused admission on the ground that he/she is not able to produce a valid identity card that does not belong to the city where the hospital is located.

“Admissions to hospital must be based on need. It should be ensured that beds are not occupied by persons who do not need hospitalization. Further, the discharge should be strictly in accordance with the revised discharge policy,” added the Ministry.

It has advised the Chief Secretaries of States/Union territories to issue necessary orders and circulars, incorporating the new directions within three days, which shall be enforced till replaced by an appropriate uniform policy.

The latest directive applies to all States and UTs, hospitals under the Central government, State Governments and Union Territory administration including private hospitals (in States and Union Territories) managing COVID patients.

