Poshan Pakwada with focus on millets begins

March 20, 2023 05:14 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Representational file image of Pearl millet (Bajra)

Representational file image of Pearl millet (Bajra) | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

The annual Poshan Pakwada, a two-week event on nutrition, began on March 20 with a special focus on millets.

Themed "Nutrition for All: Together Towards a Healthy India", the event will see the launch of Swasth Balak Spardha, an effort to celebrate and recognize a healthy child according to WHO criteria by generating a healthy spirit of competition for good nutrition and well being, Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said.

"Today marks the beginning of the annual POSHAN Pakhwada across the country. In line with the International Year of Millets, this year POSHAN Pakhwada will focus on popularising 'Shree Ann', the mother of all grains as a valuable asset to address the malnutrition challenge," she said in a tweet.

POSHAN Pakhwada will also focus on promoting 'Saksham Anganwadis' by organising a campaign to spread awareness about upgraded infrastructure and facilities at centres of improved nutrition delivery and early childhood care and education, she added.

This is the fifth Poshan Pakhwada which will be observed from March 20 to April 3.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development will be the nodal ministry for coordinating activities during the Poshan Pakhwada. In the states and Union Territories, the department of women and child development/social welfare department will be the nodal department for Poshan Pakhwada.

