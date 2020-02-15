National

Portuguese president arrives in Goa on 2-day visit

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. File

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

He will be leaving Goa on Sunday, officials said

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal arrived in Goa on Saturday on a two-day visit, during which his country and the state government will sign an MoU on augmenting water supply and sewerage management.

He was welcomed at the international airport by troupes performing traditional dances, and feted at Chicalim and Sirodao villages by local residents, officials said.

In the evening, Mr. Sousa will chair an event where water and sanitation firm Aguas de Portugal will sign a Memorandum of Understanding with Goa’s Public Works Department on augmenting water supply and managing sewerage.

Later during the evening, Sousa would inaugurate a seminar on urban designs organised by state-run Imagine Panaji Smart City Development Limited.

He will attend a dinner hosted by Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday evening at Raj Bhavan, and on Sunday Sousa will visit Santa Monica Church and Museum of Christian Art at Old Goa.

He will be leaving Goa on Sunday, officials said.

