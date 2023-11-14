ADVERTISEMENT

Portal launched for data on Indian cities

November 14, 2023 06:39 am | Updated 06:39 am IST - New Delhi

All the ULBs across the country can participate in this initiative by voluntarily submitting their key data on a regular basis

The Hindu Bureau

The Centre on November 13 launched a web portal, which is envisaged to be a permanent platform for any kind of data related to all Indian cities.

The ‘AAINA Dashboard for Cities’, an initiative of the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, aims to create a robust database of the key performance metrics of Urban Local Bodies (ULB), which could be accessed by all stakeholders, and subsequently would open for public view once it gets populated, an official statement said.

All the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across the country can participate in this initiative to voluntarily submit their key data on a regular basis, through a simple, easy-to-fill, data entry form on the portal.

The dashboard will present the data submitted by the ULBs based on indicators across five broad pillars namely political and administrative structure, finance, planning, citizen-centric governance and delivery of basic services.

The primary objectives of the dashboard are to help cities to see how they are faring vis-à-vis other cities, inspire them by pointing to possibilities and areas of improvement and provide them opportunity to learn and engage with frontrunners.

The ULBs will submit their data, including audited accounts, and self-reported performance metrics by logging in to the dashboard’s portal.

