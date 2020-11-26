Portal launched for certificate, ID card for transpersons

They can do away with visits to government office.

The Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry on Wednesday launched a national portal for transgender persons to apply for certificates and identity cards.

While launching the portal, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thaawar Chand Gehlot said the portal had been developed within two months of the Ministry notifying the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules, 2020, on September 29. The portal would help transpersons in applying for certificate and ID cards digitally without having to visit any government office, a Ministry statement said.

“Through the portal, they can monitor the status of their application that ensures transparency in the process. The issuing authorities are also bound by strict timelines to process the applications and issue certificates and identity cards without any necessary delays. Once the certificate and I-card are issued, the applicant can download them from the portal itself,” it added.

Under the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, transpersons can apply for an ID card based on their self-perceived identity, it said. The portal — transgender.dosje.gov.in — would enable the applicant to track their application and register their grievances in case of delays.