Portal for unorganised workers crosses 1 crore registrations
The e-Shram portal was launched on August 26.
The Labour and Employment Ministry’s portal for unorganised sector workers crossed 1 crore registrations on September 18, less than a month since it was launched, Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav said.
The e-Shram portal was launched on August 26 and had registered 1,00,12,263 registrations as of September 18 evening. Mr. Yadav noted via a tweet that the portal would “help provide social security to all our workers”.
