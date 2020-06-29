Portal for street vendors’ loan scheme launched

NEW DELHI

29 June 2020 21:58 IST

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry on Monday launched the portal for the loan scheme for street vendors that was started on June 1.

The Pradhan Mantri Street Vendors’ AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PMSVANidhi) scheme, which is a part of the economic package for sectors affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, provides small loans for street vendors to restart their operations. The portal – pmsvanidhi.mohua.gov.in – provides an “integrated end-to-end IT interface to users for availing benefits under the scheme,” a Ministry statement said. A beta version of the portal was launched by MoHUA secretary Durga Shanker Mishra.

The portal will help in managing loan applications, collection of documents of applicants, integration with Aadhaar etc, the statement said. The portal will start accepting applications from street vendors from July 2, it said.

Advertising

Advertising