Portal for Haj 2025 applications now open

The portal to invite applications for Haj 2025 through the Haj Committee of India was opened by the Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday (August 13, 2024).

For the first time, the applications have been invited on the Haj Suvidha App in addition to the website of the Haj Committee of India. The preparations have begun almost a year in advance.

Briefing about the Haj, the Ministry said a quota of 1,75,025 has been allotted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to India for Haj 2025.

“The Government of India has been continuously striving to make the Haj pilgrimage easier and convenient for Indians and a series of reforms are being progressively introduced in this context. One of the biggest reforms carried out in Haj administration has been to allow Muslim women of the age of 45 years or above to perform Haj without Mehram (male companion) under the Ladies without Mehram (LWM) category. An all-time high number of 4,558 ladies have performed Haj under the LWM category in 2024 and efforts will be made to (make) Haj more accessible and easier for LWM during Haj-2025,” a communique from the Ministry said.

To go on Haj next year, it is mandatory for pilgrims aged 65 or above to be accompanied by a companion with the highest priority in allotment being given to the 65 or above age category. This age criterion was earlier 70 years and now it has been reduced due to the arduous and strenuous nature of pilgrimage and harsh climatic conditions in KSA.

The Ministry said to ensure greater ease of processing and documentation, the government is trying to do away with the requirement of depositing of physical passports with the Haj Committee of India for a period of four to five months. Passport offices across the country have been instructed to expedite the issue of passports applied for by citizens for Haj purposes.

State Haj Inspectors, officials of the Central and State governments known as Khadim-ul-hujjaj till Haj-2024, are being deputed at a higher ratio of 1:150 pilgrims, as against the earlier 1:300 in order to provide better aid and assist and guide the pilgrims during Haj 2025.