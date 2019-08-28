Portal for filing applications for construction near monuments

Applications can now be made on a portal of the National Monuments Authority for certificates of no objection to construction near monuments protected by the Archaeological Survey of India in six States.

Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel launched the site on Tuesday.

“This will help in online processing of applications for NoCs for construction-related work in the prohibited and regulated area of monuments protected by the Archaeological Survey of India,” the Ministry of Culture, overseeing the National Monuments Authority, said in a statement.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Patel said the growing population and urbanisation exerted pressure on land, and growth around these monuments ought to be regulated to balance the needs of individuals and development with the protection of heritage.

So far, the portal, nmanoc.nic.in, was available for applications from five local bodies in Delhi and one in Mumbai. From now on, applications from 378 local bodies in Madhya Pradesh, 110 in Andhra Pradesh, 15 in Haryana, 10 in Punjab, three in Jharkhand and one in Telangana can be filed through it.