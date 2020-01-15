Portal for completed housing projects launched

An e-commerce portal – housingforall.com – for ready-to-move-in homes in the country, was on Tuesday launched by the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO).

The portal, which was launched by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra, would first be open for a month for real estate developers only to register their projects till February 13, NAREDCO said in a statement.

The portal will be opened to home-buyers for a 45-day sale period from February 14 and in the first 15 days, they can shortlist homes. The buyers will be able to purchase the homes from March 1 to March 31. NAREDCO said it expected about 1,000 projects to be listed on the portal. The portal would allow buyers to book a housing unit with a refundable payment of ₹25,000.

“The first-of-its kind online home buying initiative for projects that have received occupancy certificates is directed towards creating a seamless, safe and transparent home-buying experience for home-buyers and creating positive sentiment for the real estate industry, boosting confidence and faith amongst home buyers, enhancement of liquidity flow in the industry and contributing to growth of the economy,” the statement said. At the launch event, Mr. Mishra said the portal complimented the government’s Housing for All scheme.