Popular Front of India had over 13,000 active members in Singapore and Gulf countries: ED

The Enforcement Directorate has attached 35 immovable properties worth ₹56.56 crore in connection with the money laundering probe against the banned Popular Front of India (PFI). The outfit had more than 13,000 active members in Singapore, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, it said on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ED probe is based on various cases registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other enforcement agencies.

“Investigations revealed that the office bearers, members, and cadre of PFI were conspiring and raising/collecting funds from within India and abroad through banking channels, ‘hawala’, donations, etc. for committing and financing terrorist acts across India,” said the agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

29 bank accounts

According to the ED, the outfit raised finds to the tune of ₹94 crore from different parts of the country and abroad. The money was deposited in its 29 bank accounts in Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, Jammu & Kashmir, and Manipur.

The agency has so far arrested 26 accused persons linked to the proscribed outfit and submitted nine prosecution complaints in the case from February 2021 to May 2024.

“The PFI had formed well-defined District Executive Committees (DECs) for the Non-Resident Muslim diaspora living in the Gulf countries, which was tasked with collection of funds. Each DEC was given a target of several crores of rupees for funds collection. The funds raised abroad were transferred to India through circuitous banking channels, as well as through underground ‘hawala’ channels...thereafter, handed over to PFI and its office bearers to finance their terrorist and unlawful activities,” said the ED.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ED probe revealed that the “real objectives of PFI include formation of an organisation for carrying out an Islamic movement in India through Jihad, though PFI masquerades itself as a social movement. PFI claimed use of non-violent forms of protest but evidence reveal that the methods of protest employed by them are violent in nature”. It allegedly took steps to prepare for a “civil war by creating unrest and strife in society”.

‘Secret agents’

As alleged, the PFI employed several methods for undermining the national unity and sovereignty, ranging from civil disobedience of laws, running a parallel government, and even disclosing the identities of “secret agents”. It posed an economic threat through counterfeiting of goods, preclusive purchasing/non-violent takeover/seizure of assets.

“PFI was giving arms training under the garb of physical education classes for imparting offensive and defensive manoeuvres using different variations of blows, punches, kicks, knife and stick attacks. These classes were carried out on the properties registered under dummy owners’ names. Interestingly, PFI does not have a single property registered in its own name,” the ED said.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is alleged that the PFI members were involved in inciting violence and fomenting trouble leading to the Delhi riots of February 2020. The PFI/CFI members visited Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) with an intent to disturb communal harmony, incite communal riots, and spread terror. The outfit was organising a training camp with an intent to cause disturbance during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Patna visit on July 12, 2022.

Besides the assets in the name of PFI’s Basheer T. and Abdul Salam T.P., the properties attached by the ED are in the name of entities operating in different parts of Kerala. They include Sathya Sarani Educational & Charitable Trust, Miraj Welfare Trust, Rahmath Education Charitable Trust, Community Development Centre, Sevana Charitable Foundation, and Access Educational & Charitable Trust in Malappuram; and Obelisk Properties and Developers Private Limited, Institute of Objective Studies, Asryam Charitable Trust, Vattamkund Charitable Trust, Prateeksha Charitable Trust, Karuna Education & Social Charitable Trust, Sahridaya Charitable Trust, and Hekta Properties & Developers India Private Limited in Kozhikode.

The properties linked to Hill Valley Charitable Trust (Idukki); Panamaram Islamic Charitable Trust (Wayanad), and Karunya Foundation Trust (Kollam) have also been attached, apart from those of Islamic Cultural Trust (Thrissur), Community Care Foundation (Edappaly); Foundation for Advanced Social Thought and Hidayathul Islam Sabha/Peace Valley Cultural Trust in Kottayam, Nanma Charitable Trust (Palakkad), Peace Valley Cultural Trust (Thalanadu), and Human Welfare Trust, (Karyavattam), said the agency.

The ED had earlier attached assets worth ₹5.61 crore involving 24 accounts of PFI, seven of Rehab India Foundation, 16 immovable properties of Munnar Villa Vista Private Limited, 15 bank accounts of Multiflor Builders, three accounts and two immovable properties of K.A. Rauf Sherif, the then national general secretary of Campus Front of India (CFI).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.