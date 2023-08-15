Poor should get urea at a cheaper rate, says PM Modi in his Independence Day address

August 15, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - New Delhi

The Centre has allocated a subsidy of ₹10 lakh crore for providing cheaper urea to farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on August 15 during his Independence Day address. Mr. Modi said a bag of urea worth ₹ 3,000 in global markets is being made available to farmers at ₹300, adding the poor should get cheap urea.

He said the Mudra Yojana, with a budget of over ₹20 lakh crore, has provided opportunities for self-employment, businesses, and ventures for the youth of the country. “About eight crore people have started new businesses, and it’s not just eight crore people who started their businesses; each entrepreneur has provided employment to one or two individuals,” he said.

He said the internet is reaching the last mile in every village as we also aspire to go for quantum computers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On the one hand Nano Urea and Nano DAP are being worked upon while on the other side, we are also emphasising organic farming. Today the Farmers Producers Association app is being built while we aspire to build semiconductors as well,” Mr. Modi added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT