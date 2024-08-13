ADVERTISEMENT

Poor, middle class have been betrayed, says Kharge as Congress holds key poll preparedness meet

Published - August 13, 2024 03:12 pm IST - New Delhi

The Congress president claimed attack on the Constitution continues unabated under the Modi-led NDA government. He also said caste census is a demand of people

PTI

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader Rahul Gandhi and others during a meeting of the party’s General Secretaries, State In-Charges, and State Presidents, in New Delhi, on August 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge Tuesday (August 13, 2024) said the party's focus is on the pressing issues of "unbridled unemployment" and "uncontrolled inflation", and it would design a national campaign around these problems and go to people.

Mr. Kharge's remarks came as he chaired a meeting of the party's general secretaries, State unit chiefs and AICC State in-charges to discuss organisational matters and various issues of national importance for election preparedness.

Mr. Kharge also said that the "shocking revelations of a nexus" between the SEBI and Adani needs a thorough investigation.

"The money of small investors in the stock market can't be jeopardised. The Modi government must immediately seek the resignation of the SEBI chairperson and constitute a JPC in this regard," the Congress chief said.

He claimed attack on the Constitution continues unabated under the Modi-led NDA government. He also said caste census is a demand of people.

The Congress president said the party will continue its fight for demanding legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price of crop.

The Agnipath scheme must be scrapped, he said.

"The pressing issues of unbridled unemployment and uncontrolled inflation and depletion of household savings are our focus. The poor and middle class have been betrayed," he said.

He also attacked the government over the issue of railway safety saying "train derailments have become a norm".

Climate-related disasters and collapsing infrastructure are also a cause of concern, the senior leader said. "We would design a national campaign around these issues and go to the people."

