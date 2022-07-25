Poor and downtrodden see their reflection in me, says Murmu

Newly sworn-in President Droupadi Murmu with outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind in her office at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, on July 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

July 25, 2022 21:50 IST

In her first speech after taking oath of office, the President invokes India’s rich tribal legacy

Beginning her speech with the traditional tribal greeting of ‘Johar’ to ending it with a poem by famous Odia saint Bhim Bhoi, President Droupadi Murmu’s address liberally invoked India’s tribal legacy.

Recalling her growing up years in a small tribal village where even getting primary education was like a dream, she said her election had the blessings of the poor of the country and reflected the dreams and potential of crores of women and daughters of the country.

In her 18-minute speech at Parliament’s Central Hall after assuming office, Ms. Murmu highlighted the glorious contribution to the country’s freedom struggle by tribal communities and mentioned Santhal, Paika, Kol and Bhil revolutions that happened in various regions.

“All these revolutions had strengthened the tribal contribution to the freedom struggle. We derived inspiration from the sacrifice of ‘Dharti Aaba’ Bhagwan Birsa Munda ji for social upliftment and patriotism. I am happy that many museums are being built across the country dedicated to the role of the tribal communities in our freedom struggle,” she said, referring to Birsa Munda, a revered figure from the tribal community, who led an uprising against the British.

The President recalled the stalwarts of India’s freedom movement, including Mahatma Gandhi, Subhas Chandra Bose, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru and Chandrashekhar Azad.

Sharing her personal journey, Ms. Murmu, who hails from the Santhal tribe, mentioned that she was the first person from her village to get a college education.

“And it is a matter of great satisfaction for me that those who have been deprived for centuries and those who have been denied the benefits of development, those poor, downtrodden, backward communities and tribals are seeing their reflection in me,” she said.

The President also recalled her stint as a teacher at Sri Aurobindo Integral School in Rairangpur and stressed the importance of education and youth in shaping the future of the country.

Dwelling upon the tribal tradition of living in forests and in harmony with nature, Ms. Murmu said: “We take necessary resources from nature and serve nature with equal reverence. This sensitivity has become a global imperative today. I am happy that India is guiding the world in the field of environmental protection.”

As the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, she complimented them for their bravery; lauded the government’s efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and achieving the milestone of administering 200 crore doses of vaccine; and talked of an India that is all set to usher in the Industrial Revolution 4.0.

Talking about public service in her journey so far, she quoted famous poet Bhim Bhoi, who also came from a tribal community and said, ‘ Mo jeeban pachhe narke padi thau, jagato uddhar heu’ which translates as “working for the welfare of the world is far greater than one’s own interests”.