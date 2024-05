Poonch IAF convoy attack: Operation to flush out terrorists enters second day

May 05, 2024 11:59 am | Updated 11:59 am IST - Jammu

The operation to track down the terrorists behind the attack on an Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district entered its second day on May 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

Five IAF personnel were injured in the attack on May 4 evening near Shahsitar in the district's Surankote area and one of them succumbed to injuries at a military hospital, officials said.

They said a well-coordinated joint operation by the Army and police is underway in many areas, including Shahsitar, Gursai, Sanai and Sheendara Top, to neutralise the terrorists.

The terrorists are believed to have fled into a forest after the attack, the officials said.

There has been no "contact" with the terrorists yet, they said and added that security personnel are conducting combing operations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.