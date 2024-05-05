ADVERTISEMENT

Poonch IAF convoy attack: Operation to flush out terrorists enters second day

May 05, 2024 11:59 am | Updated 11:59 am IST - Jammu

The terrorists are believed to have fled into a forest after the attack

PTI

Security personnel check a vehicle during a search operation after one soldier was killed and four were injured as terrorists ambushed an Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy on Saturday, in Pooch district, Sunday, May 5, 2024. The operation to track down the terrorists behind the attack on an Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district entered its second day on Sunday. | Photo Credit: PTI

The operation to track down the terrorists behind the attack on an Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district entered its second day on May 5.

Five IAF personnel were injured in the attack on May 4 evening near Shahsitar in the district's Surankote area and one of them succumbed to injuries at a military hospital, officials said.

They said a well-coordinated joint operation by the Army and police is underway in many areas, including Shahsitar, Gursai, Sanai and Sheendara Top, to neutralise the terrorists.

The terrorists are believed to have fled into a forest after the attack, the officials said.

There has been no "contact" with the terrorists yet, they said and added that security personnel are conducting combing operations.

