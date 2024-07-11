Pooja Khedkar row: Pune cops say will act against unauthorised use of beacon light on IAS trainee officer’s car

The Pune police will conduct a thorough inquiry and take necessary action over the unauthorised use of a red-blue beacon light and 'Maharashtra Government' written on the private car of controversial IAS trainee officer Pooja Khedkar during her posting in Pune, an official said on July 11.

The Audi car used by Ms. Khedkar was registered in the name of a private company and challans were issued against the vehicle in the past, he said.

The 32-year-old probationary IAS officer was transferred from Pune to Washim district in the Vidarbha region before the completion of her training after she kicked up a controversy with demands such as a separate cabin and staff. On Thursday, she took charge as an assistant collector at the Washim district collectorate. There are also allegations that Ms. Khedkar allegedly submitted fake disability and Other Backward Class (OBC) certificates to clear the civil services exam.

When a team of Pune police went to Ms. Khedkar’s bungalow in Pashan area of Pune on July 11 to inspect the Audi car over the violations on beacon and VIP number, they found the bungalow gates locked.

The senior Pune police official later said, "Action will be taken in connection with the alleged violations linked to the Audi car under the Motor Vehicles Act. It has been found that the car used by Ms. Khedkar is registered in the name of a private company."

"A thorough inquiry will be conducted into the matter as a red-blue beacon light was placed on her private vehicle while a 'Maharashtra Shasan' nameplate was also put on it. Challans were issued against that car in the past, but we are trying to find out the violations that the vehicle indulged in," he added.

