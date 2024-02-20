Ponzi scam cases: CBI conducts searches at two locations in Kolkata

February 20, 2024 04:36 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST - New Delhi

The CBI is searching two premises, one belonging to Amal Bhattacharya and the other to his company Unix Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, in Kolkata in connection with a 2021 ponzi scam case, officials said on Tuesday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed a charge-sheet against Mr. Bhattacharya and his company in December 2022, and kept its probe open to investigate the larger conspiracy in the case, they said.

The searches, which started on Tuesday morning, are part of the CBI's further probe in the case, they said.

The investigation against the company began when its agents approached a deputy magistrate claiming that they have been tasked to raise money from people in the name of selling some plots of land in West Bengal's Bankura district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The agents alleged that the firm was acting like a non-banking financial company without having any authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India or the government.

The deputy magistrate then ordered police to register an FIR, which was later taken over by the CBI on the orders of the Supreme Court to investigate ponzi scam cases.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT