Why not ban firecrackers perpetually, Supreme Court asks Delhi Government

Updated - November 04, 2024 03:38 pm IST

The case would be taken up again on November 14

The Hindu Bureau

A child bursts firecrackers during celebration of the ‘Deepavali’ festival, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court of India took a suo motu cognisance of an expert report mentioning that pollution owing to firecrackers were at an “all-time high” during Deepavali 2024 despite a ban by the top court. “Instances of farm fires and cracker pollution was higher than in 2022 and 2023,” the court noted.

Deepavali 2024: Which States have banned firecrackers, and what are the penalties for violating the ban?

The Supreme Court sought response from the Delhi Government and the Delhi Police Commissioner on “what happened during Deepavali 2024”. The Bench said the affidavits will have to be filed within one week and the case would be taken up again on November 14. The Court also asked Delhi Government’s view on issuing a “perpetual ban” on firecrackers.

It may be noted that the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) order banned the manufacturing, storage, selling, delivery through online platforms, and bursting of all kinds of firecrackers in the National Capital Territory of Delhi until January 1, 2025. Only “green crackers,” which are accessible from harmful substances such as barium and lead, are permitted for sale and use. Further, firecrackers were allowed on Deepavali day (October 31, 2024) only from 8.00 p.m. to 10.00 p.m.

