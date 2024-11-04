Pollution owing to firecrackers: Supreme Court takes suo motu cognisance; seeks response from Delhi Government, Police Commissioner

The Supreme Court of India takes suo motu cognisance of expert report that pollution owing to firecrackers were at an “all-time high” during Deepavali 2024 despite ban by the top court. “Instances of farm fires and cracker pollution was higher than in 2022 and 2023,” the court noted.

Supreme Court seeks response from the Delhi Government and the Delhi Police Commissioner on “what happened during Deepavali 2024”. Affidavits to be filed within one week and the case would be taken up again on November 14. The Court also Delhi Government’s view on issuing a “perpetual ban” on firecrackers.