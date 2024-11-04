GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pollution owing to firecrackers: Supreme Court takes suo motu cognisance; seeks response from Delhi Government, Police Commissioner

The case would be taken up again on November 14

Updated - November 04, 2024 03:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A child bursts firecrackers during celebration of the ‘Deepavali’ festival, in New Delhi.

A child bursts firecrackers during celebration of the ‘Deepavali’ festival, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court of India takes suo motu cognisance of expert report that pollution owing to firecrackers were at an “all-time high” during Deepavali 2024 despite ban by the top court. “Instances of farm fires and cracker pollution was higher than in 2022 and 2023,” the court noted.

Deepavali 2024: Which States have banned firecrackers, and what are the penalties for violating the ban?

Supreme Court seeks response from the Delhi Government and the Delhi Police Commissioner on “what happened during Deepavali 2024”. Affidavits to be filed within one week and the case would be taken up again on November 14. The Court also Delhi Government’s view on issuing a “perpetual ban” on firecrackers.

Published - November 04, 2024 03:18 pm IST

