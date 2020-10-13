National

Polls to 11 Rajya Sabha seats in UP, Uttarakhand on Nov 9

Elections to 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and one in Uttarakhand, falling vacant next month, will be held on November 9, the poll panel announced on Tuesday.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Arun Singh and Neeraj Shekhar (BJP), Chandrapal Singh Yadav, Ram Gopal Yadav, Ram Prakash Verma and Javed Ali Khan (SP), Rajaram and Veer Singh (BSP), and Panna Lal Punia (Congress) are the 10 members from Uttar Pradesh retiring on November 25.

Actor-politician Raj Babbar’s (Congress) term as Rajya Sabha member from Uttarakhand also ends on November 25. As per practice, counting of votes will take place on November 9 evening after polling concludes.

The notification for the elections will be issued on October 20, the EC said.

