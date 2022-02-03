NationalKolkata 03 February 2022 12:47 IST
Comments
Polls to 108 municipalities in West Bengal on February 27
Updated: 03 February 2022 12:47 IST
Officials said the date of vote counting will be declared later
The West Bengal State Election Commission (WBSEC) on February 3 issued a notification to announce that elections to 108 municipalities in the State will be held on February 27.
The notification, however, did not mention the date of vote counting, which, the officials said, will be declared later.
“Elections to 108 municipalities will be held on February 27. The date of counting will be announced later. The entire election process will be completed by March 8,” an SEC official said.
More In Other States National
Read more...