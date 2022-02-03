Polls to 108 municipalities in West Bengal on February 27

Image for representation purpose only.

Kolkata

03 February 2022 12:47 IST

Officials said the date of vote counting will be declared later

The West Bengal State Election Commission (WBSEC) on February 3 issued a notification to announce that elections to 108 municipalities in the State will be held on February 27.

The notification, however, did not mention the date of vote counting, which, the officials said, will be declared later.

“Elections to 108 municipalities will be held on February 27. The date of counting will be announced later. The entire election process will be completed by March 8,” an SEC official said.

