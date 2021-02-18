National

Polls for 7 Andhra, Karnataka MLC seats on March 15

The Election Commission on Thursday announced that elections to five Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council seats and byelections to one seat each in the AP and Karnataka Legislative Councils would be held on March 15. Counting of votes would also take place on the same date.

The byelections are being held following the death of Challa Ramakrishna Reddy on January 1 and S.L. Dharmegowda on December 28.

The terms of five AP Legislative Council members — Gundumala Thippe Swamy, Gummidi Sandhya Rani, Vattikuti Veera Venkanna Chowdary, Shaik Mohammed Iqbal and Subhaschandra Bose Pilli — end on March 29.

