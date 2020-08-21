Polls amid pandemic | Gloves, masks for voters; limits on door-to-door campaigning for candidates in Election Commission guidelines

New Delhi

21 August 2020 17:44 IST

Electors suffering from COVID-19 would be allowed to cast their votes in the last hour of polling with preventive measures

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, the Election Commission on Friday approved guidelines for conducting polls during the COVID-19 pandemic that included masks and gloves for voters, protective gear for polling staff and limiting the number of people allowed for door-to-door campaigning to five, including the candidate.

The broad guidelines for elections and by-elections include limiting the number of people accompanying candidates for filing nomination to two and allowing online submission of nomination form, affidavit and security amount.

Also read: COVID-19 may change election scene forever

Advertising

Advertising

"Public meeting and road shows shall be permissible with suitable instructions subject to containment instructions issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs/State. Face mask, sanitizer, thermal scanners, gloves, face shield and PPE kits shall be used during the electoral process ensuring social distancing norms. Hand gloves shall be provided to all the electors for signing on the voter register and pressing button of EVM for voting," an EC statement said.

While masks are mandatory for electors, they would be asked to lower the masks for identification when required. Sanitisers would be kept at the entry as well inside booths.

Opinion: Conducting elections during a pandemic

If an elector is found to have a fever, it would be checked a second time, and if the temperature is still high, they would be given a token number and asked to come back during the last hour of polling to cast their vote. Similarly, those electors suffering from COVID-19 would be allowed to cast their votes in the last hour of polling with preventive measures.

The EC had invited suggestions from political parties till August 11 and taken them into account before issuing the guidelines, it said.

The Chief Electoral Officers of the States and Union Territories concerned would make comprehensive plans for the state, district and assembly constituency level.