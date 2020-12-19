National

Polling begins for 8th phase of DDC elections in J&K

Voters undergo thermal screening as they wait to cast their votes during the District Development Council (DDC) elections, near Jammu.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Polling for the eighth and final phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir began amid freezing weather conditions on Saturday, officials said.

Also read: J&K’s 7th phase DDC polling sees highest 57.22% turnout

Voting is being held in 28 constituencies.

Against the 13 DDC constituencies of Kashmir division going to polls, there are 83 candidates in fray, including 31 women.

In Jammu division, there are 85 candidates in fray for the 15 DDC constituencies in this phase, including 15 women.

Also read: DDC polls a test for Gupkar alliance’s credibility: Sajad Lone

“Over 6.30 lakh electors, including 3,03,275 female voters are going to elect their representatives in the 28 DDC constituencies,” the officials said.

There are 1,703 polling stations -- 1,028 in Kashmir division and 675 in Jammu division, they added.

Voting is also being held for 369 vacant panch and sarpanch posts.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 19, 2020 8:27:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/polling-begins-for-8th-phase-of-ddc-elections-in-jk/article33370284.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY