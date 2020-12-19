Polling begins for 8th phase of DDC elections in J&K

Polling for the eighth and final phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir began amid freezing weather conditions on Saturday, officials said.
Voting is being held in 28 constituencies.
Against the 13 DDC constituencies of Kashmir division going to polls, there are 83 candidates in fray, including 31 women.
In Jammu division, there are 85 candidates in fray for the 15 DDC constituencies in this phase, including 15 women.
“Over 6.30 lakh electors, including 3,03,275 female voters are going to elect their representatives in the 28 DDC constituencies,” the officials said.
There are 1,703 polling stations -- 1,028 in Kashmir division and 675 in Jammu division, they added.
Voting is also being held for 369 vacant panch and sarpanch posts.
