Poll victory, good public image do not absolve people from criminal prosecution: Supreme Court judgment

The Supreme Court has held in a judgment that electoral wins and good public image do not absolve people from criminal prosecution, while belling the cat on the “alarming trend” of influential figures creating significant delays and even obstructing the administration of justice.

A Bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Satish Chandra Charma was dealing with a case involving the withdrawal of prosecution against a former Uttar Pradesh MLA in a double murder case pending trial for over three decades.

“Merely because an accused person is elected to the Legislative Assembly cannot be a testament to their image among the general public. Matters of a gruesome crime akin to the double murder in the present case do not warrant withdrawal of prosecution merely on the ground of good public image of an accused named in the chargesheet after thorough investigation,” Justice Nath observed in the July 15 verdict.

The accused, Chhote Singh, was elected as Member of Legislative Assembly from the ruling party in Uttar Pradesh in 2007.

The apex court said the criminal charges against Mr. Singh seem to have been wiped out for no reason other than his poll victory. Justice Nath faulted the trial judge’s reasoning that his electoral victory was a sign of his excellent image among the people. The trial court had concluded that public had shown its trust in Mr. Singh by electing him to the Legislative Assembly.

Taking a contrary view, Justice Nath said the withdrawal of charges against Mr. Singh in the gruesome case should not be allowed in the public’s own interest.

The top court said the case was redolent of the “lamentable specter of political influence” skewing legal proceedings.

Justice Nath noted how the trial against the remaining nine accused in the case remained frozen over the years.

“The judicial system of our country often finds itself grappling with the pervasive issues of prolonged delay and suspected political influence within the legal proceedings. The present case highlights the alarming trend of cases, particularly those involving influential figures, facing significant delays and obstructing the administration of justice. The undue influence wielded by powerful individuals further exacerbates the situation, raising concerns about fairness and impartiality,” Justice Nath wrote.

The judgment underscored the “urgent need to address systemic flaws and ensure timely resolution of legal disputes”. Recently, the Supreme Court said the subordinate courts have a pendency of over 4.5 crore cases.

The Bench set aside the trial court’s withdrawal of prosecution against Mr. Singh and urged the High Court to set the trial back on track.