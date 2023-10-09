Poll announcement marks farewell of BJP in five States: Congress

October 09, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - New Delhi:

As the dates for the Assembly elections to Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram were announced on Monday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that the announcement also marks “the farewell of the BJP and its allies from these States”.

The poll announcement also coincided with the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet that sharpened the party’s focus on the social justice plank by demanding a caste census and doing away with the 50% cap on reservation for OBCs, Scs and STs.

At the CWC meet, Mr. Kharge also stressed on the need to fight the polls unitedly, maintaining discipline and complete coordination.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post on X, Mr. Kharge said, “Public welfare, social justice and progressive development are the guarantees of the Congress party.”

The Congress’ demand for the caste census and OBC outreach could well be tested in the upcoming polls. However, at a press conference on the CWC meet, former party chief Rahul Gandhi played it down when he was asked if it would be a “litmus test”.

“Words like litmus test are used in chemistry not in politics,” Mr. Gandhi said, flanked by the Chief Minister of poll-bound Rajasthan (Ashok Gehlot) and Chhattisgarh (Bhupesh Baghel) apart from Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Himachal Pradesh’s Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

“Caste census is our foundation... we are preparing,” said the former Congress chief while lauding Mr. Gehlot’s healthcare scheme in Rajasthan and package to farmers in Chhattisgarh by the Baghel government.

Mr. Gandhi said the atmosphere for his party was “very good and positive”. After mixing with Congress-ruled Rajasthan with BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, he first said the BJP would lose both the States. Correcting himself, he said, “Their government in Madhya Pradesh is going. In Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, our governments are coming again. In Telangana, their government [BRS] is going and ours is coming and I am going to Mizoram soon”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.