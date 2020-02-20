Poll affidavit case: Fadnavis appears before court, gets bail

Nagpur

20 February 2020 12:49 IST

The court was heading a plea by advocate Satish Uke against him for suppressing information about two pending forgery and criminal defamation cases in his 2014 poll documents

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis appeared before a Nagpur court on Thursday in connection with a complaint seeking criminal proceedings against him for alleged non-disclosure of criminal cases in his election affidavit in 2014.

The senior BJP leader was given the last chance by Chief Metropolitan Magistrate P.S. Ingle to appear before the court on Thursday.

Taking note of Mr. Fadnavis’ appearance before the court, the Magistrate granted him bail on a personal bond of ₹15,000.

The court was hearing an application filed by advocate Satish Uke, seeking criminal proceedings to be initiated against Mr. Fadnavis for alleged non-disclosure of criminal cases registered against him in his election affidavit in 2014.

Mr. Fadnavis was granted exemption from appearance on four earlier occasions since November 2019.

The court has now posted the matter for further hearing on March 30.