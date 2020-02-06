Politics over Lord Ram should end now: Congress

The Centre should go ahead with the process mandated by the Supreme Court, but the politics over Lord Ram should now end, the Congress on Wednesday said in response to the setting of up of a trust for the construction of a Ram temple at Ayodhya.

“The Supreme Court had laid out all the instructions for the government to follow. The government is simply following Supreme Court’s instructions. The day the Supreme Court verdict came out, the Congress had respected it and welcomed it,” Congress spokesperson Gaurav Gogoi said.

“So if the government is going ahead and constructing [the temple] they should do so, it is their duty. But I only hope the politics over Lord Ram will now end,” he added.

The Congress Lok Sabha member said seeking votes on behalf of Lord Ram was not politics.

“If people want to practise their faith they will go to the newly-constructed Ram temple. We don’t need the BJP to tell us and preach about religion. We have our own gods, own temples, own monasteries... we practise faith much better than the BJP practises,” he said.

“What the BJP practises is ‘fake nationalism’, what the BJP practises is ‘fake love’ for religion, especially the Hindu religion,” he said.