Politics live: Maneka Gandhi likely to be pro-tem Speaker

Here is a look at political developments of the day.

Delhi

Senior BJP leader and eight-time MP Maneka Gandhi is likely to be the pro-tem speaker in the 17th Lok Sabha elections, sources said. Ms. Gandhi, 62, a veteran BJP leader, had won from the Sultanpur seat in Uttar Pradesh. Sources said she has been selected to become the pro-tem speaker in the 17th Lok Sabha elections. Ms. Gandhi is the outgoing Union Minister for Women and Child Development.

Tamil Nadu

T.N. fails to find a place in Ministry

With no nominee of the party making it to the Union Council of Ministers, members of the ruling AIADMK are a disappointed lot.

In fact, it will be the first time in over 60 years that the State will have no representation in the Union Council of Ministers.

However, BJP spokesperson T. Narayanan contests this. “Nirmala Sitharaman and S. Jaishankar, both sworn in on Thursday, are from our State,” he said, expressing confidence that the AIADMK would “definitely” be accommodated at the Centre in the next round of expansion.

