Politics live: Rahul meets Manmohan, Pawar, Kumaraswamy

New Delhi

Rahul meets Manmohan, Pawar, Kumaraswamy

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on May 30 held separate meetings with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, NCP leader Sharad Pawar and Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Mr. Gandhi met Mr. Pawar at the latter’s residence and is learnt to have discussed the current political situation with him.

Mr. Gandhi, who has been insisting on resigning as Congress chief after the Lok Sabha polls debacle, drove to Mr. Pawar’s residence and spent nearly an hour with him where it is learnt that the NCP chief also told him to continue as party chief.

Details of the meeting were not immediately available.

Earlier, Mr. Kumaraswamy met Mr. Gandhi at his residence, where Sonia Gandhi was also present. Mr. Kumaraswamy urged Mr. Gandhi not to quit as party chief.

Meanwhile, party senior leader Ahmed Patel met Mallikarjun Kharge at the AICC headquarters and later met former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijay Singh. The meetings come ahead of Congress Parliamentary Party meeting on June 1, where the newly-elected Congress MPs will elect their new leader. — PTI, IANS

Amaravati

Jagan's visit to Delhi for Modi’s swearing-in cancelled

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to New Delhi to attend the swearing-in of Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister has been cancelled.

Party sources said that Mr. Reddy had to cancel his visit as the Delhi Airport authorities said that there was no provision for his special flight to land after 3.30 p.m.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhara Rao and Mr. Reddy were expected to go together in same flight to New Delhi to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Mr. Modi. — Our Special Correspondent G. Venkataramana Rao reports from Vijayawada

Puducherry

Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy turns 72

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Greetings to the Chief Minister of Puducherry, Shri @VNarayanasami on his birthday. I pray for his long and healthy life."

Mr. Narayanasamy is in New Delhi to take part in Mr. Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

Back home, PCC leader and PWD Minister A Namassivayam led the partymen to drag the chariot at the Manakula Vinayakar temple in Puducherry seeking the Lord’s blessings for the Chief Minister.

Delhi

Foreign dignitaries begin to arrive

Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena has arrived. Thai Special Envoy Grisada Boonrach has also reached.

Delhi

NDA set to reinduct some Ministers

Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi before taking oath later in the day. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Sources have said that some Ministers in NDA-I, others in both the BJP and allies, have received the call for ministerial berths in the new government. These include Arjun Ram Meghwal, Narendra Tomar, D.V. Sadananda Gowda, Ramdas Athawale, Suresh Angadi, Prakash Javadekar, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Piyush Goyal, Dr. Jitendra Singh, Kailash Chawdhry, Kiren Rijiju, Mansukh Mandaviya, Dharmendra Pradhan, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, R.C.P. Singh, Debashree Chaudhry, Nitin Gadkari, Ram Vilas Paswan, Sushma Swaraj, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Smriti Irani, Nirmala Sitharaman, Rajnath Singh, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Ratanlal Kataria, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Rameshwar Teli and Babul Supriyo.

The Ministers who will take oath this evening will meet Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg at 4.30 p.m.

Maharashtra

Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant set to become minister

Mumbai South MP-elect Arvind Sawant. | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

The Shiv Sena, an NDA ally, has confirmed that its MP from South Mumbai Arvind Sawant will be inducted into the new Cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Every ally will get one berth, Shiv Sena said.

Delhi

Narendra Modi swearing-in: foreign leaders set to arrive

Foreign leaders began arriving here from Wednesday evening for the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The first to arrive was Bangladesh President Mohammed Abdul Hamid.

Mr. Modi’s swearing-in is to be attended by Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth, Prime Minister of Bhutan Lotay Tshering, President of Myanmar U Win Myint, President of Sri Lanka Maithripala Sirisena, and President of Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbay Jeenbekov. With the exception of Mauritius and Kyrgyz Republic, rest of the invitees are from the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) grouping. Most of the leaders will land here by Thursday afternoon.

Delhi

Congress to not send spokespersons for TV debates for a month

The Congress announced its decision not to send spokespersons and media panelists to take part in television debates.

“.@INCIndia has decided to not send spokespersons on television debates for a month,” tweeted Congress communication chief Randeep Surjewala.

“All media channels/editors are requested to not place Congress representatives on their shows,” he said.