Politics live: Politics live: Puducherry CM turns 72, Modi wishes him

Puducherry

Puducherry CM turns 72

"Greetings to the Chief Minister of Puducherry, Shri @VNarayanasami on his birthday. I pray for his long and healthy life," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted as Mr. Narayanaswamy tured 72-years old on Thursday.

Mr. Narayanasamy is in New Delhi to take part in Mr. Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

Back home, PCC leader and PWD Minister A Namassivayam led the partymen to drag the chariot at the Manakula Vinayakar temple in Puducherry seeking the Lord’s blessings for the Chief Minister.

Delhi

Foreign dignitaries begin to arrive

Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena has arrived. Thai Special Envoy Grisada Boonrach has also reached.

Delhi

NDA set to reinduct some Ministers

Sources have said that some Ministers in NDA-I, others in both the BJP and allies, have received the call for ministerial berths in the new government. These include Arjun Ram Meghwal, Narendra Tomar, D.V. Sadananda Gowda, Ramdas Athawale, Suresh Angadi, Prakash Javadekar, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Piyush Goyal, Dr. Jitendra Singh, Kailash Chawdhry, Kiren Rijiju, Mansukh Mandaviya, Dharmendra Pradhan, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, R.C.P. Singh, Debashree Chaudhry, Nitin Gadkari, Ram Vilas Paswan, Sushma Swaraj, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Smriti Irani, Nirmala Sitharaman, Rajnath Singh, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Ratanlal Kataria, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Rameshwar Teli and Babul Supriyo.

The Ministers who will take oath this evening will meet Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg at 4.30 p.m. today.

Maharashtra

Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant set to become minister

The Shiv Sena, an NDA ally, has confirmed that its MP from South Mumbai Arvind Sawant will be inducted into the new Cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Every ally will get one berth, Shiv Sena said.

Delhi

Narendra Modi swearing-in: Foreign leaders begin to arrive

Foreign leaders began arriving here from Wednesday evening for the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The first to arrive was Bangladesh President Mohammed Abdul Hamid.

Mr. Modi’s swearing-in is to be attended by Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth, Prime Minister of Bhutan Lotay Tshering, President of Myanmar U Win Myint, President of Sri Lanka Maithripala Sirisena, and President of Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbay Jeenbekov. With the exception of Mauritius and Kyrgyz Republic, rest of the invitees are from the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) grouping. Most of the leaders will land here by Thursday afternoon.

Delhi

Congress to not send spokespersons to TV debates for a month

The Congress party on Thursday announced its decision not to send spokespersons and media panelists to take part in television debates.

“.@INCIndia has decided to not send spokespersons on television debates for a month,” tweeted Congress communication chief Randeep Surjewala.

“All media channels/editors are requested to not place Congress representatives on their shows,” he added.