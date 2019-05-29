Politics live: One more Trinamool MLA joins BJP

New Delhi

One more Trinamool MLA joins BJP

Trinamool Congress MLA Monirul Islam on May 29 joined the BJP, the third legislator to desert the ruling party in West Bengal after the reverses in the Lok Sabha polls.

Two Trinamool legislators and over 50 councillors had joined the BJP on May 28.

The BJP projected the decision of Trinamool’s Muslim MLA to join the party as a vindication of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s slogan of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwash” (together with all, development for all, trust of all).

Mr. Modi gave the slogan in his first address to MP’s of BJP-led NDA after the Lok Sabha poll results were declared. He had asked them to win over the trust of minorities with their work.

Several other Trinamool workers also joined the saffron party in New Delhi in the presence of BJP leaders Mukul Roy and Kailash Vijaywargiya.

Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu elected TDLP leader

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLAs on May 29 unanimously elected N. Chandrababu Naidu as their leader in the Assembly. This puts an end to speculation that the TDP supremo may not prefer to lead the Opposition in the Assembly.

TDP president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu chairs a meeting of Telugu Desam MLAs in Amaravati on May 29, 2019. Photo: Twitter/@JaiTDP

There was speculation in the party circles that former Minister K. Atchannaidu or senior party leader Payyavula Keshav may be considered for the post of Telugu Desam Legislature Party leader.

Rajasthan

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee has passed a resolution requesting Rahul Gandhi to continue as Congress president.

The resolution also stated the State Congress Committee accepts collective responsibility for the party's defeat in Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan.

In its resolution, the Rajasthan PCC has reposed faith in Mr. Gandhi's leadership and authorised him to revamp the State unit, if needed.

"There will be no change in the State leadership of the party," AICC general secretary Avinash Pande said.

The resolution comes a day after Mr. Gandhi separately met Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.

West Bengal

Mamata not to attend Modi's swearing-in ceremony

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she won't attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The oath-taking ceremony is an august occasion to celebrate democracy, not one that should be devalued by any political party," Ms. Banerjee wrote on her Twitter page sharing the letter she wrote to Mr. Modi.

The development follows the announcement of the West Bengal unit of the BJP that the families of BJP workers allegedly killed in political violence in the State would be taking part in the event.

Gujarat

BJP national president Amit Shah has resigned from the Rajya Sabha.

Mr. Shah was elected to the Upper House from Gujarat. He won the Lok Sabha election from Gandhinagar.

Arunachal Pradesh

Pema Khandu sworn in as Arunachal Pradesh CM

Senior BJP leader Pema Khandu took oath as the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh.

Governor Brig (Retd) B.D. Mishra administered the oath of office at the Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre. Eleven Ministers, including Chowna Mein, also took the oath of secrecy.

Chief Ministers of Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya attended the function.

West Bengal

Kin of BJP workers killed in political violence in West Bengal invited for Modi’s swearing-in

The family members of over 40 BJP workers, who were killed in political violence in West Bengal in the last one year, have been invited for the swearing-in of Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister for a second term on Thursday.

The BJP has accused the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress of unleashing violence on its workers in elections, alleging that at least 80 of them have died in political violence. The TMC has denied the charge.

The party has booked their train tickets and informed them personally, BJP leader Mukul Roy said.

“It is a gesture of showing respect to our martyrs who died while working for the party during the violence unleashed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons,” he added.

New Delhi

Jaitley writes to Modi opting out of Ministry

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, said he wanted to be out of the new Ministry to “concentrate on treatment and health

The letter was shared on Twitter by Mr. Jaitley.

Odisha

Naveen Patnaik sworn in as CM of Odisha

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal administered the Oath of Office to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the Exhibition Ground in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

Mr. Patnaik has been sworn in for a record fifth time.

Eleven Cabinet ministers and nine Ministers of State were also sworn in.

The 11 Cabinet ministers are: Ranendra Pratap Swain, Bikram Keshari Arukha, Prafulla Mallick, Niranjan Pujari, Padmanabha Behera, Pratap Jena, Arun Kumar Sahoo, Sudam Marandi, Sushant Singh, Naba Kishore Das, and Tukuni Sahu.

The nine Ministers of State are: Ashok Chandra Panda, Sameer Ranjan Dash, Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi, Dibya Shankar Mishra, Premananda Nayak, Raghunandan Das, Padmini Dian, Tusharkanti Behera and Jagannath Saraka.

Mr. Patnaik's Cabinet includes 10 new faces, of which two are women.

Mr. Patnaik’s siblings — writer Gita Mehta and industrialist Prem Patnaik — were also present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Hundreds of women self-help group members from different parts of the State were invited to attend the ceremony.

It’s a nostalgic and personal journey for me to reminiscence the past 19 years. Today while I take oath of office for the 5th term, I humbly accept the responsibility that comes with the faith my 4.5 crore family members have reposed on me, yet again. pic.twitter.com/RSzLQiMaKE — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) May 29, 2019

Odisha

Rebuilding coastal Odisha first test for five-time CM

BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik was on Sunday elected as the legislature party leader and will be Odisha Chief Minister for the record fifth term in a row. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout

Winning five successive elections is no mean feat for any political party or leader, but the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and its president Naveen Patnaik managed to do just that.

Major challenges are awaiting Mr. Patnaik, who was sworn-in as Chief Minister for the fifth consecutive term on Wednesday.

Mr. Patnaik has to rebuild coastal Odisha, which was badly ravaged by Cyclone Fani on May 3, days after completion of the fourth and last phase of polling in the State.

Delhi

Rahul to oversee transition?

The leadership “crisis” in the Congress may have eased as party president Rahul Gandhi seems set to continue for the next three months to oversee a restructuring exercise before stepping down.

Sources indicate that the party leadership may have persuaded him to stay on until a clear roadmap for its revival has been formulated.

West Bengal

Three West Bengal MLAs, 50 councillors cross over to BJP

The BJP’s “Mission Bengal” gathered pace on Tuesday, with three MLAs from West Bengal joining the party at its headquarters in New Delhi, along with 50 municipal councillors from Kanchrapara, Halishahar and Naihati.

Of the three legislators, Shubhrangshu Roy from Trinamool Congress is former Union Minister Mukul Roy’s son; the other two are Tusharkanti Bhattacharya and Debendra Nath Roy.

Mr. Roy crossed over from the CPI(M) and Mr. Bhattacharya from the Trinamool Congress. The latter, elected on a Congress ticket from Bishnupur, had crossed over to Trinamool two years ago but did not resign his seat after doing so.