Politics live: BJP slams Congress for expelling Kerala leader Abdullakutty

New Delhi

BJP slams Congress for expelling Kerala leader for praising Modi

The BJP on Monday criticised the Congress for expelling its Kerala leader A.P. Abdullakutty after he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying praising the country’s PM was no crime and that it will only set the tone for more leaders of the Opposition party to come out and laud him.

BJP spokesperson Tom Vadakkan, who had switched over from the Congress to the saffron party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, said the Congress’s decision to expel Mr. Abdulkutty will spark an exodus of leaders from the party.

“He has not been expelled for Kerala Congress leadership or its national leadership. His crime is that he has praised India’s Prime Minister. How many members the Congress is going to remove from the party for this? It will start an exodus as the praising prime minister is no crime,” Mr. Vadakkan said.

As a citizen of India, he can praise the Prime Minister but the Congress has punished him for this, the BJP leader from Kerala said. - PTI

New Delhi

Congress not to host Iftar at national level this year

After its Lok Sabha poll debacle, the Congress is not hosting an Iftar party at the central level this year, but its State units are organising such parties at their own level.

Congress’s minority cell chairman Nadeem Javed confirmed that no Iftar was being organised at the national level, but the state units were hosting such parties.

The Delhi Congress, led by former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, hosted an Iftar party last week.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi had hosted an Iftar last year at a plush hotel in the national capital, but no such party was being thrown this year, a senior party leader said.

Last year’s Iftar party was the first one to be hosted by Mr. Gandhi after becoming the Congress president.

Sources said the drubbing in just-concluded Lok Sabha polls is cited as one of the reasons for not hosting an Iftar this year. — PTI

Karnataka

BJP will find “alternative” if Cong-JD(S) govt collapses on its own: Sadananda Gowda

The BJP, as the single largest party in Karnataka, would find an “alternative” if the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition collapses on its own, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers D.V. Sadananda Gowda said on Monday.

Asserting that there would be no politics on development, he said ministers from Karnataka in the Modi administration would work in the interest of the State.

“Let them (Congress-JDS) do whatever they want here (in the state), we are in favour of the development of the state, we will not make any attempts to topple this government.

If it falls on its own, we are not responsible,” Mr. Gowda said.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Mr. Gowda said, “if they (Congress- JDS government) fall on their own, we as a party, as a single largest party- it is our responsibility to find an alternative. With that political view we are working.” - PTI

Kerala

Kerala Congress expels A.P. Abdullakutty for praising PM Modi

The Kerala Congress on Monday expelled its leader A.P. Abdullakutty from the party with immediate effect, days after he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the BJP-led NDA's massive victory in the just-concluded general election.

In a Facebook post, Mr. Abdullakutty had said the NDA’s victory was an acceptance of Mr. Modi’s development agenda and the secret of his success was that he adopted Gandhian values.

KPCC president Mullapally Ramachandran said the Congress party had sought an explanation from Mr. Abdullakutty with regards to his praise of Mr. Modi, to which he gave a "mocking reply".

Mr. Abdullakutty acted against the party by coming out with statements against its interest and sentiments and its workers, the Kerala Congress said in a statement.

He was making “insulting” remarks against senior Congress leaders through the media, thus violating the party discipline, it added.

“In this circumstance, Abdullakutty has been expelled from the party with immediate effect,” Mr. Ramachandran said.

New Delhi

Bill to ban triple talaq to be brought again, Ravi Shankar Prasad

The government will bring a bill to ban the practice of instant triple talaq again in Parliament, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Monday.

With the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha last month, the contentious bill on banning triple talaq had lapsed as it could not be passed by Parliament and was pending in Rajya Sabha.

Asked whether the bill on triple talaq would be brought again, Prasad said, “Obviously. (The issue of) triple talaq is part of our (BJP) manifesto. Why not?”

Responding to a question on uniform civil code, he said the government would hold “political consultations” on the issue even as he goes through the Law Commission report on the issue.

New Delhi

Ramdas Athawale takes charge as Union MoS for Social Justice and Empowerment

Republican Party of India chief Ramdas Athawale took charge as Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment for a second term on Monday, and batted for providing quota to Denotified Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Tribes in jobs and education.

Mr. Athawale said the community had been demanding reservation for quite some time now and that he will speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue.

He also suggested increasing the quota for the OBCs saying the government’s move to provide 10% quota for the economically backward section, which has taken the total reservation to 60%, establishes that Parliament has the power to further expand the reservation limit.

“Despite there being a 50% cap on reservation set by the Supreme Court, Parliament went ahead with providing 10% quota for the economically backward section. This shows that Oarliament has the power to further expand the quota limit,” Mr. Athawale said.

The RPI chief also said his ministry will consider enhancing funds for the Dr. Ambedkar medical aid scheme, the Dr. Ambedkar scheme for social integration through inter-caste marriage, pre-matric and post-matric schemes and National Overseas Scholarship Scheme for Scheduled Castes.

He further said that the ministry will hold a meeting where the agenda for the first 100 days of the Modi government’s second term will be discussed and various issues will be prioritised. - PTI

New Delhi

Ajit Doval to continue as NSA, gets Cabinet rank

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the continuation of Ajit Doval as the National Security Officer.

Mr. Doval has been accorded Cabinet rank. He was in the Minister of State rank during the earlier Narendra Modi government.

A retired IPS officer of 1968 batch, Mr. Doval also served as Director, Intelligence Bureau.

New Delhi

Smriti Irani takes charge of WCD Ministry

Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani on Monday took charge as the Union Women and Child Development Minister.

She was welcomed by senior officials of the ministry and Minister of State in the WCD Ministry Debashree Chaudhuri. Soon after assuming charge, Ms. Irani held a meeting with all senior officials of the ministry.

The Amethi MP has retained the charge of Textiles Ministry, a portfolio she held during the first term of the Narendra Modi government. She had met her predecessor Maneka Gandhi on Saturday to discuss important issues in the ministry and the way forward in tackling them.

Ms. Irani emerged as a ‘giant slayer’ after defeating Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi. -PTI

Uttar Pradesh

Mamata belongs to family of demons: Sakshi Maharaj

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj, known for his controversial statements, has now said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee “belongs to the family of demon king Hiranyakashyap”, an ancient Hindu ruler who is believed to have put his son Prahlad in jail and tortured him for believing in God.

“When we talk of West Bengal, I remember the demon king Hiranyakashyap who had put his son behind bars and tortured him for saying ‘Jai Shri Ram’ This is being repeated in Bengal and it seems that Mamata Banerjee belongs to the family of Hiranyakashyap because she jails anyone who chants ‘Jai Shri Ram’,” the BJP MP told reporters.

He further said: “Mamata Banerjee gets irritated, puts people behind bars, abuses them and conspires against those who say ‘Jai Shri Ram’.” - IANS

New Delhi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Siachen, Srinagar

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit the Siachen glacier and Srinagar on Monday to review security preparedness along the borders with Pakistan as well to take stock of anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir, official sources said Sunday.

In his first visit after taking charge of the defence ministry, Singh will first travel to the Siachen Glacier — the world’s most dangerous battlefield — where he will interact with field commanders and soldiers, they said.

The defence minister will be accompanied by Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat.

From Siachen, Singh will go to Srinagar where Northern Army Commander Lt General Ranbir Singh and Leh-based 14 Corps Commander Lt General YK Joshi are scheduled to brief him about the security scenario along the borders will Pakistan as well as on the anti-terror operations, official sources said.

In the morning, Singh will first arrive at the high-altitude Thoise airfield in Ladakh from where he will travel to the Kumar post. Then, the defence minister will go to Siachen glacier where he will interact with Army’s field commanders and soldiers, the sources said.

Singh will also lay a wreath at the Siachen war memorial.

The Siachen Glacier in the Karakorum range is known as the highest militarised zone in the world where the soldiers have to battle frostbite and high winds.

Avalanches and landslides are common at the glacier during the winters and temperatures can drop to as low as minus 60 degrees Celsius.

According to official figure, the Army lost 163 personnel deployed at the glacier, the worlds highest battlefield, during the last 10 years. India and Pakistan started deploying troops at the strategically key glacier in 1984.

Sources said the defence minister will be given detailed and specific presentations on functioning of 14 Corps and 15 corps including the Army’s overall preparedness to to deal with any possible eventualities and misadventure by Pakistan.

The Army’s 14 Corps guards the Line of Actual Control with China as well as the Line of Control with Pakistan. The Srinagar-based 15 Corp is mainly tasked with carrying out anti-terror operations in the Kashmir valley.

The defence minister is scheduled to return to New Delhi on Monday evening. - PTI

(With inputs from Agencies)