Politics live: Nitish Kumar to expand Cabinet with JD(U) members, ministers to take oath today

Patna | Bihar

Nitish Kumar to expand Cabinet, ministers to take oath

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to expand his Council of Ministers on Sunday with the likely induction off our new Ministers from the Janata Dal(U), party officials said on Saturday.

Earlier, Mr. Kumar called on Governor Lalji Tandon amid reports that he would expand his government to fill four ministerial berths, including the vacancies created by three Ministers who had resigned after being elected to the Lok Sabha last month.

One post fell vacant last year after Manju Verma resigned as Social Welfare Minister in connection with the Muzaffarpur shelter-home sexual abuse case.

Mr. Kumar’s meeting with the Governor came a day after the JD(U) leader had made it clear that none of his party MPs would join Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in the future.

The Cabinet expansion is likely to take place at 11 a.m. on Sunday at the Raj Bhavan, with four JD(U) leaders considered close to Mr. Kumar set to become Ministers, a party official said on condition of anonymity.

With only 25 Ministers in the 243-member Assembly, the Ministry is below full strength.

“There could be 11 more Ministers in the Cabinet but tomorrow only four are likely to take oath,” said a JD(U) leader, who declined to be identified.

JD(U) leaders Ashok Chaudhury, Sanjay Jha, Ranju Geeta, Neeraj Kumar and Lallan Paswan are among the contenders widely tipped to become Ministers. However, no names from the State’s ruling alliance partner, the BJP, have come up as yet for possible inclusion.

Lucknow | Uttar Pradesh

MPs from Bundelkhand fail to get ministerial berths

Unlike eastern Uttar Pradesh which bagged a lion’s share of ministerial berths in the Union Council of Ministers, MPs from Bundelkhand region of the state could not make it to the list of ministers.

All the four parliamentary constituencies in Bundelkhand region of the State gave their electoral verdict in favour of the BJP.

In Banda, BJP’s R.K. Singh Patel defeated SP’s Shyama Charan Gupta by a margin of over 58,000 votes, while in Hamirpur, it was Kunwar Pushpendra Singh Chandel of the BJP who emerged victorious defeating his nearest rival Dilip Kumar Singh of the BSP by more than 2.48 lakh votes.

Jhansi witnessed Anurag Sharma of the BJP winning by a margin of over 3.65 lakh votes. In Jalaun, it was Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma of the BJP who defeated Ajay Singh (Pankaj) of the BSP by over 1.58 lakh votes.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP stalwart Uma Bharti, who won from Jhansi, was made a Cabinet minister.

Bundelkhand is a hilly region spread over Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Seven districts in Uttar Pradesh -- Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Lalitpur, Jhansi, Jalaun and Chitrakoot -- and eight districts in Madhya Pradesh fall under this region.

- PTI