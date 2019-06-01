Politics live: Draft National Education Policy — Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu against imposition of Hindi

Tamil Nadu

Draft National Education Policy: Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu against imposition of Hindi

Parties in Tamil Nadu including the DMK on June 1 strongly opposed the continuation of the three-language formula proposed in the draft National Education Policy 2019 alleging it was tantamount to “thrusting” Hindi. The draft policy prepared by a panel led by eminent scientist K. Kasturirangan was unveiled on May 31.

The Tamil Nadu government said it would continue with the two-language formula, seeking to cool frayed tempers. Meanwhile, #StopHindiImposition, #TNAgainstHindiImposition trended on Twitter.

DMK chief M.K. Stalin said the three-language formula, which bats for Hindi from “pre-school to class 12 was a big shocker”, and the recommendation would “divide” the country. Recalling the anti-Hindi agitations beginning as early as 1937 in Tamil Nadu, the DMK leader in a statement in Chennai said since 1968 the State was following the two-language formula of learning only Tamil and English.

The DMK would never tolerate imposition of Hindi and strongly oppose it. “Still, I believe that the Central BJP government will not make way for another language stir,” he said.

Kerala/New Delhi

Modi to visit Guruvayur Temple on June 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will offer prayers at the Sri Krishna Temple in Kerala’s Guruvayur on June 8.

This will be Mr. Modi’s first visit to the southern State after assuming office as Prime Minister for the second consecutive time.

According to temple sources, the Prime Minister is expected to spend at least 45 minutes at the temple, dedicated to Lord Krishna.

“We have got confirmation that the prime minister will visit the shrine on June 8. According to the information received, he will reach the temple by noon and take part in uchapooja,” a senior Guruvayur Devaswom official told PTI.

The official, however, said they do not have any information as to whether any other ministers would be accompanying Mr. Modi.

BJP sources in New Delhi told PTI that the Prime Minister would only to offer prayers at the temple and no other official or party programmes were scheduled as of now. “The Prime Minister is expected to reach the state by 11.30 a.m. and return by 4 p.m. the same day,” the source told PTI.

Bihar

Nitish likely to expand Bihar Cabinet

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader met Governor Lalji Tandon at the Raj Bhawan on Saturday. Sources said Mr. Kumar is likely to expand his Cabinet on Sunday, June 2, 2019.

Four ministerial posts are vacant in Nitish Kumar Cabinet — three after fell vacant after Ministers Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, Dinesh Chandra Yadav and Pashupati Kumar Paras were elected to Lok Sabha recently. Earlier, Social Welfare Minister Manju Verma had resigned in connection with the Muzaffarpur shelter home case.

Speculations are rife that Lalan Paswan, Ashok Chaoudhury, Neeraj Kumar and Ranju Geeta might be included in the Cabinet.

New Delhi

Rajnath Singh takes charge as Defence Minister

Rajanth Singh on Saturday took charge as the Defence Minister and immediately held a meeting with the military brass.

Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik, Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra and top officials of the Ministry accorded a warm welcome to Mr. Singh.

After taking charge, he held a meeting with Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa and newly appointed Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh.

The Defence Secretary and several other senior officials of the Ministry were present at the meeting.

Delhi

Amit Shah assumes office as Union Home Minister

BJP president Amit Shah assumed office as Union Home Minister, two days after he was sworn in as Member of Parliament.

Mr. Shah was received at the North Block office of the Home Ministry by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and other senior officials.

Mr. Shah held a meeting with officials to familiarise himself with the issues concerning the Ministry, an official said.

Two newly-appointed Ministers of State for Home - G K Reddy and Nityananda Rai - also took charge on Saturday. - PTI

Sikkim

Sikkim MLAs to take oath on Monday

The inaugural session of the 10th Sikkim assembly will be held for a day on June 3, a notification issued by the Raj Bhawan has said.

During the session, Pro-tem Speaker Sangay Lepcha will administer oath to the 29 newly elected MLAs in the 32-member assembly, the notification said.

Three candidates - former Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling and D.T. Lepcha (both SDF), and Kunga Nima Lepcha (SKM) - were elected from two seats each.

Chief Minister P.S. Golay is not a member of the legislative assembly as he had not contested the recently- concluded assembly polls in Sikkim.

His party, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) emerged victorious by bagging 17 seats.

On the other hand, Pawan Kumar Chamling-led SDF won 15 seats and was thrown out of power after nearly 25 years. - PTI

New Delhi

Proud to follow in the footsteps of Sushma Swaraj, says Jaishankar

Newly-inducted Foreign Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar said he was honoured to be given the responsibility, and referred to the work by his predecessor Sushma Swaraj.

"My first tweet," he wrote on Twitter. "Thank you all for the best wishes! Honoured to be given this responsibility. Proud to follow on the footsteps of @SushmaSwaraj ji," he wrote. The Minister also responded to congratulatory messages from his counterparts in France, Indonesia, Australia, Latvia, among others.

Also read: S. Jaishankar — a policy wonk among politicians

New Delhi

New Delhi

Sonia Gandhi to continue as CPP

Congress on Saturday elected Sonia Gandhi as the leader of Congress Parliamentary Party for another term.

Ms. Gandhi thanks the 12.13 crore voters for reposing faith in the Congress Party, said party Communications chief Randeep Singh Surjewala on Twitter.

Party president Rahul Gandhi thanked the voters and Congress workers, adding that every Congress member must remember that each one of you is fighting for the Constitution, for every person in India irrespective of the color of his skin or belief.

New Delhi

Congress Parliamentary Party meet begins

The first meeting of newly elected Congress Lok Sabha MPs began at the Central Hall of Parliament on Saturday and they were likely to elect a new leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP).

The CPP is currently chaired by Sonia Gandhi.

All 52 Lok Sabha MPs of the Congress are present at the meeting, besides its members in the Rajya Sabha, sources said.

Besides electing a new leader, the MPs will chalk out the party’s strategy for the upcoming session of Parliament, they said.

They will also elect the Congress leader in Lok Sabha.

This will be the first official meeting that Congress president Rahul Gandhi will attend after the May 25 meeting of the party’s working committee, where he had offered to quit as Congress chief.

The CWC has already rejected his offer to resign and unanimously passed a resolution authorising him to bring structural changes in the party at all levels in a bid to revamp it. - PTI