Politics live; New UP Congress chief wants to change people’s perception of party

Uttar Pradesh

First priority is to change people’s perception of party: New UP Cong chief Ajay Kumar Lallu

In his first reaction after being appointed as the Uttar Pradesh chief of the Congress, Ajay Kumar Lallu said his prime priority would be to change people’s perception of the party by taking up issues concerning the common man.

“It would be my first priority to change people’s perception of the party for which issues related to people will be raised in an effective manner both inside the Assembly as well as on the roads,” he told PTI soon after announcement of his appointment.

AICC Monday night announced Ajay as the new UPCC President and made Aradhana Misra ‘Mona’ as the leader of Congress Legislature Party, in his place.

Telangana

CPI (M) cracks the whip against party leader, suspend him for one year

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) Telangana State Committee has cracked the whip against its leader and party nominee from Huzurnagar, Parepalli Sekhar Rao, whose nomination papers were rejected.

At a press conference on October 7, party State Secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram and central committee member – B.Nagaiah, State Committee members – B.Ramulu and D.G.Narasimha Rao said Mr. Sekhar Rao has been suspended for one year from the party for gross negligence in filing his nomination papers.

They said the nomination papers were rejected on technical grounds and the Returning Officer had given time for submitting proper documents.